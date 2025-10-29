© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
October 29, 2025

More Americans now think violence is necessary to “right” the country than they did 18 months ago. That’s according to polling from NPR, PBS News and Marist University.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has federalized and deployed national guard troops to American cities, sparking a flurry of court challenges and an outbreak of panic.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.

And why, in a country born from a revolution and torn by a Civil War, it’s nothing new.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
