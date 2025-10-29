As more Americans embrace political violence, what can be done to avoid it?

More Americans now think violence is necessary to “right” the country than they did 18 months ago. That’s according to polling from NPR, PBS News and Marist University.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has federalized and deployed national guard troops to American cities, sparking a flurry of court challenges and an outbreak of panic.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how political violence continues to reverberate throughout the United States.

And why, in a country born from a revolution and torn by a Civil War, it’s nothing new.

GUESTS:



The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.