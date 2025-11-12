What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government

A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist University poll indicated Americans’ displeasure with their government.

It found 62% of Americans surveyed believed the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 79 % say the country is going too far to restrict free speech.

So, what are people doing with their frustrations?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re talking with community organizers and researchers who say our voices are stronger than we think.

GUESTS:



Kerry Ellington , Connecticut-based community organizer

, Connecticut-based community organizer Hahrie Han , professor of political science, Johns Hopkins University

