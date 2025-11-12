© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

What community engagement offers CT residents at a time when they’re fed up with their government

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Community organizer Kerry Ellington (center) leads a chant during a march to the Wethersfield mayor's house on May 3, 2019 following the release of videos showing a police officer shooting an 18-year-old after a traffic stop.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Community organizer Kerry Ellington (center) leads a chant during a march to the Wethersfield mayor's house on May 3, 2019 following the release of videos showing a police officer shooting an 18-year-old after a traffic stop.

A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist University poll indicated Americans’ displeasure with their government.

It found 62% of Americans surveyed believed the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 79 % say the country is going too far to restrict free speech.

So, what are people doing with their frustrations?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re talking with community organizers and researchers who say our voices are stronger than we think.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Don't miss out on an opportunity to see The Wheelhouse in-person. Purchase tickets to the Dec. 10 Wheelhouse LIVE show here.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne