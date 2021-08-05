© 2021 Connecticut Public

A Look At Shared Housing Today

Published August 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT
Abstract illustration of two friends
Dawn Hudson
/
Publicdomainpictures.net

For much of the pandemic, the place we live and the people we live with have become our entire world.

Almost one in three Americans lives in a “doubled up” household: with other adults who aren’t their partner or college-aged child.

This hour, we talk about sharing living spaces.

Cost is a big factor in housing arrangements, but living with roommates also has social implications.

We want to hear from you. Do you live with roommates, or in a multi-generational household?

GUESTS:

  • Kim Velsey - Reporter for New York Magazine’s real estate and design website, Curbed
  • Jennifer Molinsky - Senior Research Associate at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard
  • devin michelle bunten - Assistant Professor of Urban Economics and Housing at MIT

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Where We Live
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
