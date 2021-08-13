© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Crypto Technology Is Everywhere. What Does That Mean For The World?

Published August 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Screenshot of Nyan Cat gif
prguitarman
/
Wikimedia Commons
A screenshot of Nyan Cat, a popular gif. An NFT of Nyan Cat sold for $580,000 in February 2021

How much would you pay for an animation of a flying cat whose body is a poptart?

Earlier this year, an anonymous bidder paid more than half a million dollars to be the “owner” of a unique copy of the internet meme gif, Nyan Cat.

This hour, we dive into the world of NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. They’re a way to own digital art that’s taken the internet and the art world by storm.

We also take a look at cryptocurrency. Digital currencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly more mainstream.

But that’s coming at a big cost to our climate.

We want to hear from you, too: Are you crypto-curious?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Where We Live
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
