Crypto Technology Is Everywhere. What Does That Mean For The World?

How much would you pay for an animation of a flying cat whose body is a poptart?

Earlier this year, an anonymous bidder paid more than half a million dollars to be the “owner” of a unique copy of the internet meme gif, Nyan Cat.

This hour, we dive into the world of NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. They’re a way to own digital art that’s taken the internet and the art world by storm.

We also take a look at cryptocurrency. Digital currencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly more mainstream.

But that’s coming at a big cost to our climate.

We want to hear from you, too: Are you crypto-curious?

GUESTS:



Kelly Crow - Staff reporter covering the art market for The Wall Street Journal

Kelly Crow - Staff reporter covering the art market for The Wall Street Journal

Nikhilesh De - Managing Editor for Global Policy and Regulation at Coindesk, a crypto-focused news outlet based in New York

Alex de Vries - founder of Digiconomist, the blog that hosts the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

