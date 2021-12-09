© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How do we think about the role of homework?

Published December 9, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST
It's Homework Time!
Pixabay.com
/

Homework is a part of every student’s curriculum. But how much homework is too much? Experts say high school students can receive up to two hours of homework every night!

Cathy Vatterott joins us. She’s Professor Emeritus of Education at University of Missouri St Louis and the self proclaimed “Homework Lady.”

How much homework does your child get?

First, long time education reporter Kathy Megan joins us today to discuss Connecticut Supreme Court’s landmark decision Sheff v O'Neill. A recent Connecticut Public documentary focuses on the people impacted by this decision decades ago.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
