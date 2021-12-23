© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Seeking joy despite another pandemic Christmas

Published December 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST
It wouldn’t be a pandemic Christmas without a little chaos/

Today, we want to hear about your holiday plans as we face another COVID surge and the omicron variant.

We talk to Dr. Albert Ko, a physician and Yale epidemiologist and take your questions about how to gather this holiday season.

We want to know, how are you planning to see your family safely? Do you have a custom Christmas mask to mark the occasion?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
