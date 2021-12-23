Seeking joy despite another pandemic Christmas
It wouldn’t be a pandemic Christmas without a little chaos/
Today, we want to hear about your holiday plans as we face another COVID surge and the omicron variant.
We talk to Dr. Albert Ko, a physician and Yale epidemiologist and take your questions about how to gather this holiday season.
We want to know, how are you planning to see your family safely? Do you have a custom Christmas mask to mark the occasion?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Albert Ko - A physician and epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health
- Rabbi Debra Cantor - B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue in Bloomfield, Connecticut
- Andrea Bonior - licensed clinical psychologist on the faculty with Georgetown University, and author of Detox Your Thoughts: Quit Negative Self Talk For Good and Discover the Life You Always Wanted