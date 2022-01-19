© 2022 Connecticut Public

Advocates and child sexual abuse survivors push to elminate the Statute of Limitations in Connecticut

Published January 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST
Lori - Then and Now.jpg
Lori Temple, Member and Co-Leader of CT SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests), has a claim pending with the Archdiocese of Hartford

In Connecticut, the civil Statute of Limitations cut-off age for reporting child sexual abuse is 48. Connecticut in 2019 updated the law by extending the cut-off age to 51, but this change only applies to offenses committed after Oct. 1, 2019.

Now, advocates hope to persuade state legislators to eliminate or further extend the Statute of Limitations, something that 24 states, including New York and New Jersey, have done.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from survivors of child sexual abuse and also a trauma expert. We discuss delayed disclosure – the phenomenon common to adult survivors of child sexual abuse who wait for decades before disclosing that they have been victims of abuse. Data show that the average disclosure age of child victims of sexual assualt is 52 – according to research cited by Child USAdvocacy.

Data from the Department of Justice suggests that 86% of child sexual abuse goes unreported altogether.

We also look into whether eliminating the statute of limitations can enable us, as a society, to keep children safe from hidden sexual predators.

Resources: 

CT Alliance Against Sexual Violence
1-888-999-5545 for English
1-888-568-8332 para Español

CT SNAP (Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests)
Co-Leaders Gail Howard, Lori Temple, Beth McCabe

GUESTS:

Lori Temple: Member and Co-Leader of CT SNAP – Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests 

Steven Marans, PhD.: Psychoanalyst and Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine; Director of the Childhood Violent Trauma Center at the Yale Child Study Center

Kathyrn Robb: Executive Director, CHILD USAdvocacy; Survivor of child sexual abuse

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
