© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Marian Anderson, a voice that spoke to our common humanity

Published January 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST
Marian Anderson - WEB .jpg
Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Carl Van Vechten Collection
/
Library of Congress

Music schools in Philadelphia denied her admission because she was Black, and so did a segregated concert hall, leading to a spectacular performance at the Lincoln Memorial and a fight for Civil Rights.

The opera legend Marian Anderson lived and sang in Danbury, Connecticut, for five decades.

This hour, we’ll learn about her life, her studio in Danbury, and also discuss the lack of diversity in opera today – the year of Marian’s 125th birth anniversary.

We’ll also take a listen to selected preview audio from Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, an upcoming PBS documentary.

Produced by Sujata Srinivasan

Special thanks to Catie Talarski and Eugene Amatruda 

GUESTS: 

Brigid Guertin: Executive Director of the Danbury Museum, and Danbury City Historian

Francesca Zambello: Artistic Director of the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center and General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival 

Alan Mann: Artistic Director, Opera Theater of Connecticut

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil