Marian Anderson, a voice that spoke to our common humanity

Music schools in Philadelphia denied her admission because she was Black, and so did a segregated concert hall, leading to a spectacular performance at the Lincoln Memorial and a fight for Civil Rights.

The opera legend Marian Anderson lived and sang in Danbury , Connecticut, for five decades.

This hour, we’ll learn about her life , her studio in Danbury, and also discuss the lack of diversity in opera today – the year of Marian’s 125th birth anniversary.

We’ll also take a listen to selected preview audio from Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands , an upcoming PBS documentary.

Produced by Sujata Srinivasan

Special thanks to Catie Talarski and Eugene Amatruda

GUESTS:

Brigid Guertin: Executive Director of the Danbury Museum , and Danbury City Historian

Francesca Zambello: Artistic Director of the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center and General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival