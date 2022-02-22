© 2022 Connecticut Public

Mental Health Wellness Days in Connecticut schools

Published February 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST
Diverse set of child portrait avatars wearing face masks.

K-12 students in Connecticut can now take two mental health wellness days during the school year.

Today, we hear from a student who advocated for this proposal and we talk to the Office of Child Advocate.

First, we get an update on legislative proposals to strengthen gun violence prevention in our state. State Senator Marilyn Monroe joins us.

What questions do you have?

GUESTS:

  • Senator Marilyn Moore - Bridgeport State Senator
  • Sarah Eagan - Connecticut Child Advocate, Office of the Child Advocate
  • Vignesh Subramanian - Sophomore at Stony Brook University studying Biology
  • Barb Solish - Director of Youth and Young Adult Initiatives at the National Alliance on Mental Illness
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible