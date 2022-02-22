Mental Health Wellness Days in Connecticut schools
K-12 students in Connecticut can now take two mental health wellness days during the school year.
Today, we hear from a student who advocated for this proposal and we talk to the Office of Child Advocate.
First, we get an update on legislative proposals to strengthen gun violence prevention in our state. State Senator Marilyn Monroe joins us.
What questions do you have?
GUESTS:
- Senator Marilyn Moore - Bridgeport State Senator
- Sarah Eagan - Connecticut Child Advocate, Office of the Child Advocate
- Vignesh Subramanian - Sophomore at Stony Brook University studying Biology
- Barb Solish - Director of Youth and Young Adult Initiatives at the National Alliance on Mental Illness