Nurturing, maintaining and hugging city trees

Trees are more than just ornamental, they provide benefits to all of us.

Today, we hear from Hartford City forester Heather Dionne. Tree planting is part of the city’s Climate Stewardship Initiative. We explore the role of trees in Connecticut’s cities.

Later, William Bryant Logan, author of Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees joins us. He is on the faculty of the New York Botanical Garden.

We want to hear from you. Do you notice trees in your neighborhood?

First we hear from Connecticut Public's investigative team, the Accountability Project, about a New London charter school on probation. We find out why the state and the school’s accrediting agency continue their investigations.

Walter Smith Randolph - Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public

William Bryant Logan - Arborist, teacher and author. He is the author of Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees. He is on the faculty of the New York Botanical Garden

Heather Dionne - Hartford City Forester

Andrea Urbano - Central District Service Forrester at DEEP Connecticut