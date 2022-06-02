© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Nurturing, maintaining and hugging city trees

Published June 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Bushnell Park
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public/NENC
/

Trees are more than just ornamental, they provide benefits to all of us.

Today, we hear from Hartford City forester Heather Dionne. Tree planting is part of the city’s Climate Stewardship Initiative. We explore the role of trees in Connecticut’s cities.

Later, William Bryant Logan, author of Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees joins us. He is on the faculty of the New York Botanical Garden.

We want to hear from you. Do you notice trees in your neighborhood?

First we hear from Connecticut Public's investigative team, the Accountability Project, about a New London charter school on probation. We find out why the state and the school’s accrediting agency continue their investigations.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
