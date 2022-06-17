Indra Nooyi shares stories and strategies on life, work, and “family structures”

Indian immigrant Indra Nooyi led PepsiCo as chairman and CEO for more than a decade, making her one of the most powerful women in corporate America.

Nooyi is also on the board of Amazon, a Dean's Advisory Council member at MIT's School of Engineering, and advisor on economic development to Gov. Ned Lamont. When the pandemic hit, she led the reopening committee with Dr. Albert Ko , who is the Raj and Indra Nooyi Professor of Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health.

This hour on Where We Live, Nooyi joins us to talk about her new book My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future .

We learn how paid leave impacted her early career after the birth of her children, and after a horrific car crash. Paid leave also allowed her to care for both her parents – her father had cancer, and her mother became paralyzed from the neck down. It’s one of the reasons she now urges companies to provide the benefit of paid leave for workers today.

Indra Nooyi: Former Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo. Author of My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 20.