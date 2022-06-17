© 2022 Connecticut Public

Indra Nooyi shares stories and strategies on life, work, and "family structures"

Published June 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
Indra Nooyi - WEB PHOTO.jpg
Indra Nooyi
Indian immigrant Indra Nooyi led PepsiCo as chairman and CEO for more than a decade, making her one of the most powerful women in corporate America.

Nooyi is also on the board of Amazon, a Dean's Advisory Council member at MIT's School of Engineering, and advisor on economic development to Gov. Ned Lamont. When the pandemic hit, she led the reopening committee with Dr. Albert Ko, who is the Raj and Indra Nooyi Professor of Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health.

This hour on Where We Live, Nooyi joins us to talk about her new book My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future.

We learn how paid leave impacted her early career after the birth of her children, and after a horrific car crash. Paid leave also allowed her to care for both her parents – her father had cancer, and her mother became paralyzed from the neck down. It’s one of the reasons she now urges companies to provide the benefit of paid leave for workers today.

GUEST:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 20.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
