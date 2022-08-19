© 2022 Connecticut Public

"Coding for Good": Introducing Connecticut kids to computer programming

Published August 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
App_development_people_2
GettyImages
.

There’s been heavy emphasis put on computer programming education in recent years. Tech moguls like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg have all predicted that "learning to code" will be as ubiquitous as learning algebra.

What opportunities are there to learn to code in Connecticut?

This hour, we hear from the owner of three Coder Schools in our state, Vaishali Shah. Hartford Business Journal reported she "is the first person in Connecticut to open up a coding for kids after school and summer camp program."

We'll also speak with a computer science class that participated in the Lt. Governor’s annual "Coding for Good" computing challenge.

A recent study on the state of computer science education found disparities in access. "51% of public high schools offer foundational computer science," the Code.org Advocacy Coalition found.

JAX pic.png
1 of 6  — JAX pic.png
Students who participated in the 2022 Lt. Governor's Computing Challenge were presented with The Jackson Laboratory Urban Achievement Award by JAX Professor Jeff Chuang.
The Jackson Laboratory
2kids.jpg
2 of 6  — 2kids.jpg
Newtown High School students Julia Camman and Marguerite LaBance participated in the annual "Coding for Good" challenge.
group2.jpg
3 of 6  — group2.jpg
Students participated in the Lt. Gov.'s annual "Coding for Good" computing challenge.
IMG_2350.JPG
4 of 6  — IMG_2350.JPG
Students outside the Coder School in Farmington, Connecticut.
Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 7.57.16 AM.JPG
5 of 6  — Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 7.57.16 AM.JPG
Students at The Coder School in Connecticut.
Vaishali Shah
Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 8.00.58 AM.png
6 of 6  — Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 8.00.58 AM.png
Students at the Coder School in Connecticut.
Vaishali Shah

Plus, one expert weighs in on what it really means to consider a career in coding. Sophia Matveeva is CEO of Tech for Non-Techies, a consultancy helping professionals "speak tech."

While "many are wondering what they really need to know about technology to succeed in the digital age," Matveeva clarifies that "most leaders don’t need to learn to code. Instead, they need to learn how to work with people who code."

"The myth of coders in a garage creating a billion-dollar company is persistent," says Matveeva. "The story of non-technical professionals driving technological change is not often told, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist."

GUESTS:

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
