Where We Live

A check-in with Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker

Published August 23, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
Presser on Back-to-School Guidance
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Education Commissioner, speaks about back to school guidance regarding COVID-19 during a press conference with school and health officials August 02, 2022.

Does this year's back-to-school mean "back to normal"?

This hour, we sit down with Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker to discuss top priorities for the agency. We touch on COVID-19 and monkeypox guidance, teacher shortages, and more.

What are your questions for the Commissioner?

GUESTS:

  • Charlene M. Russell-Tucker: Commissioner, Connecticut State Department of Education
  • Irene Parisi: Chief Academic Officer, Connecticut State Department of Education

Where We Live
