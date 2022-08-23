A check-in with Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker

Does this year's back-to-school mean "back to normal"?

This hour, we sit down with Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker to discuss top priorities for the agency. We touch on COVID-19 and monkeypox guidance, teacher shortages, and more.

What are your questions for the Commissioner?

GUESTS:



Charlene M. Russell-Tucker: Commissioner, Connecticut State Department of Education

Commissioner, Connecticut State Department of Education Irene Parisi: Chief Academic Officer, Connecticut State Department of Education