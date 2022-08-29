A look ahead at the Connecticut gubernatorial race

There’s a little more than 3 months until Election Day and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has made big changes to his campaign team.

Today, we get the latest in Connecticut’s governor’s race. Political Science professor Dr. Johnathon Wharton and Hearst CT columnist Dan Haar join us.

Nationally, the Republican Party has split into distinct factions since Trump’s presidency. Coming up, we talk more about Republican campaigns and how conservative views have evolved since the Trump presidency.

But first, we talk about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

GUESTS:

