© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A look ahead at the Connecticut gubernatorial race

Published August 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
bob_stefanowski.jpg
1 of 1
Mark Pazniokas

There’s a little more than 3 months until Election Day and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has made big changes to his campaign team.

Today, we get the latest in Connecticut’s governor’s race. Political Science professor Dr. Johnathon Wharton and Hearst CT columnist Dan Haar join us.

Nationally, the Republican Party has split into distinct factions since Trump’s presidency. Coming up, we talk more about Republican campaigns and how conservative views have evolved since the Trump presidency.

But first, we talk about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

GUESTS:

  • Danielle Douglas-Gabriel - National Higher Education Reporter at the Washington Post
  • Dan Haar - Associate Editor and Columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Dr. Jonathan Wharton - Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University
  • Dr. Patricia Crouse - Practitioner in Residence in Political Science University of New Haven 
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil