Connecticut's skateboarding community is vibrant and growing

Steve Roberts launched the Push to Start Skate Program in 2017, using skateboarding "to create community, teach creative thinking, collaboration and self-confidence to youth in the Dixwell and Newhallville area" every Saturday.

This hour, we hear from Roberts about his efforts to make skateboarding more accessible in his hometown, including the Scantlebury Park skate facility, which opened last summer.

Plus, Dr. Neftalie Williams teaches the first course on the action sport at the University of Southern California, and is the first "Ambassador of Skateboarding" and envoy for the U.S. Department of State, examining skateboarding as a tool of self-expression and cultural diplomacy. He discusses the growing importance of skate-friendly cities, his work in Connecticut, and the state's lesser-known status as a skateboarding "hub."

Ethan Giorgetti recently premiered "Keepsake," which he shot around Connecticut and Massachusetts from November 2020 to August.

We also hear from local skateboarder and videographer Ethan Giorgetti about his process of skating, shooting and premiering videos, like his latest, "Keepsake."

Professional skateboarders Alexis Sablone and Trevor Thompson grew up together in Connecticut. Now they're launching a new core skate shop in New Haven, the city's first since 2015. We hear from Sablone about their plans for Plush at 96 Orange St.

