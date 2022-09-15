© 2022 Connecticut Public

Author Luke Mogelson explores what happened inside the Capitol Riots

Published September 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
Black and white photo from January 6, 2022, Capitol riots shows a rioter tying a scarf around his bloodied head with the Capitol and American flag in the background.
From 'The Storm is Here' by Luke Mogelson
Photo from the cover of Luke Mogelson's book 'The Storm is Here,' illustrating a scene from the Capitol riots on January 6, 2022.

In his new book, The Storm is Here: An American Crucible, longtime war correspondent Luke Mogelson explores the rise of right wing extremism in the U.S.

Today, Mogelson joins us to talk about the events leading up to the Jan 6 insurrection and what he saw firsthand at the U.S Capitol that day.

The Oath Keepers have been accused of having a large role in the Capitol riots, and are one of the far right extremist groups Mogelson has followed.

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League shows 476 state residents are part of the Oath Keepers membership database, reports Hearst CT.

What does their influence look like today, a year and a half after the riots? How influential will these groups become after the midterm elections?

GUESTS:

Read the first chapter of The Storm is Here: An American Crucible.

