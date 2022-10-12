© 2022 Connecticut Public

Hot soups and warm teas from medicinal food gardens

Published October 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
Black elderberries (Sambucus nigra) in a bowl, dark rustic wood
Maren Winter
/
Getty Images
Black elderberries (Sambucus nigra) look like blueberries, but contain cyanide.

CT Public’s debate series continues in the lead up to Election Day November 8.

This hour on Where We Live, a Hearst politics reporter breaks down the issues at stake from a debate between Democratic incumbent John Larson and Dr. Larry Lazor, Republican, both candidates in the first congressional district. They debated each other at Manchester Community College, Tuesday, moderated by CT Public’s Ray Hardman.

Later, we learn about medicinal gardens, and the use of medicinal plants in pharmaceuticals to this day.

We also hear from a tea shop owner in Westport who practices traditional Chinese medicine. We learn about consuming medicinal foods from a home garden – like ginger, garlic, and scallion.

GUESTS: 

Dan Haar: Associate Editor, Hearst Connecticut

Greg Susla: ICU pharmacist (retired), National Institutes of Health, and Advisory Board Member, UConn School of Pharmacy. Also, Curator of a Civil War period medicinal garden at the Pry House Field Hospital Museum in Maryland.

Wei Bertram: Founder, Arogya Tea, Westport and Practitioner, Chinese Medicine

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
