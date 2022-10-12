Hot soups and warm teas from medicinal food gardens

CT Public’s debate series continues in the lead up to Election Day November 8.

This hour on Where We Live, a Hearst politics reporter breaks down the issues at stake from a debate between Democratic incumbent John Larson and Dr. Larry Lazor, Republican, both candidates in the first congressional district. They debated each other at Manchester Community College, Tuesday, moderated by CT Public’s Ray Hardman.

Later, we learn about medicinal gardens, and the use of medicinal plants in pharmaceuticals to this day.

We also hear from a tea shop owner in Westport who practices traditional Chinese medicine. We learn about consuming medicinal foods from a home garden – like ginger, garlic, and scallion.

GUESTS:

Dan Haar : Associate Editor, Hearst Connecticut

Greg Susla: ICU pharmacist (retired), National Institutes of Health, and Advisory Board Member, UConn School of Pharmacy . Also, Curator of a Civil War period medicinal garden at the Pry House Field Hospital Museum in Maryland .

Wei Bertram: Founder, Arogya Tea , Westport and Practitioner, Chinese Medicine