Navigating ableism in life and politics

Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania John Fetterman continues to recover from a stroke, but some have questioned his capacity to serve as a potential Senator.

But disability rights advocates have come to his defense. This hour, on Where We Live, we talk about ableism in life and politics.

Dr. Janet Williams, CEO and president of Minds Matter, LLC. and Lydia X. Z. Brown joins us. We also hear from Dr. Kevin Sheth, director of the Yale Center for Brain and Mind Health.

If you are part of the disable community, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Dr. Janet Williams - CEO and president of Minds Matter LLC, an organization that assists people with disabilities to live work and play in the community

Dr. Kevin Sheth - Director of Yale Center for Brain and Mind Health

Dan Schwartz - Employment Law Partner at Shipman and Goodwin and publisher of the Connecticut Employment Law Blog

Lydia X. Z. Brown - disability rights advocate and candidate for Maryland State House

