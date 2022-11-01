© 2022 Connecticut Public

Navigating ableism in life and politics

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman

Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania John Fetterman continues to recover from a stroke, but some have questioned his capacity to serve as a potential Senator.

But disability rights advocates have come to his defense. This hour, on Where We Live, we talk about ableism in life and politics.

Dr. Janet Williams, CEO and president of Minds Matter, LLC. and Lydia X. Z. Brown joins us. We also hear from Dr. Kevin Sheth, director of the Yale Center for Brain and Mind Health.

If you are part of the disable community, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Janet Williams - CEO and president of Minds Matter LLC, an organization that assists people with disabilities to live work and play in the community
  • Dr. Kevin Sheth -  Director of Yale Center for Brain and Mind Health
  • Dan Schwartz - Employment Law Partner at Shipman and Goodwin and publisher of the Connecticut Employment Law Blog
  • Lydia X. Z. Brown - disability rights advocate and candidate for Maryland State House

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil