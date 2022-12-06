© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut tribes co-create state social studies curriculum, centering "our culture and our ways"

Published December 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Governor Ned Lamont Announces Partnership to Develop a Native American Studies Curriculum.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Members of the Mohegan Tribe lead a drum prayer before a news conference to announce the launch of a partnership between the Connecticut State Department of Education and Connecticut’s tribal leaders on the development a Native American studies curriculum for use in the state’s schools.

The State Department of Education and five Connecticut tribal nations are working together to meet a legislative mandate calling for Native American curriculum for K-12 social studies classes. Resources with localized information from the tribal nations themselves – Eastern Pequot, Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan, Schaghticoke and Golden Hill Paugussett – are expected to be available in January 2024.

This hour, we preview this collaboration with educators from the Mohegan Tribal Nation and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, as well as State Department of Education social studies advisor Steve Armstrong.

Storytelling 1 - PR OK.jpg
Darlene Kascak
/
Institute for Indian American Studies Museum & Research Center
Students visiting the Institute for Indian American Studies Museum in Washington, Conn. hear from Darlene Kascak, education coordinator and a traditional Native American storyteller with the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation.

Darlene Kascak, education coordinator for the Institute of American Indian Studies and a traditional Native American storyteller with the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, explains the importance of centering, and distinguishing, each tribe's story and voice.

Plus, Sam Cholewa Tondreau is the director of curriculum and instruction for the Mohegan Tribal Nation, helping develop the Educators Project, an online portal that provides a "combination of free Native American study resources and tools" to educators and homeschoolers.

GUESTS:

  • Darlene Kascak: Education Coordinator, Institute of American Indian Studies; Traditional Native American Storyteller, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation
  • Sam Cholewa Tondreau: Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Mohegan Tribal Nation
  • Steve Armstrong: Social Studies Consultant, Connecticut State Department of Education

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
