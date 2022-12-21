© 2022 Connecticut Public

Celebrating the magic of trains

By Katie Pellico,
Frankie Graziano
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST
Joseph Renaldi hoists up his son, Conrad, to wave into a holiday train ride before boarding.
Before boarding a holiday train ride at the Naugatuck Railroad and Railroad Museum of New England, Joseph Renaldi hoists up his son, Conrad, to wave.

Trains may often be billed as a toy for tots, but there are locomotive-lovers of all ages where we live. This hour, go for a ride on the Naugatuck Railroad at the Railroad Museum of New England, and one holiday train tailored for children on the autism spectrum.

Parents and children sit and chat aboard a holiday-themed train.
Daniel Kahl and son Chase speak with Christine Faressa while aboard a holiday train ride on November 27, 2022, which she helped to organize through her nonprofit, Sun, Moon & Stars.
Taulant and Amanda Buzi, and son Luca, are pictured before boarding a holiday train ride tailored for children on the autism spectrum, organized by Newtown-area nonprofit Sun, Moon & Stars on November 27, 2022.
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
An elaborate train display entertains visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
An elaborate train display greets visitors at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
Plus, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital is home to a toy train display that sparks joy in children and adults alike.

GUESTS:

  • Christine Faressa: Founder and President, Sun, Moon & Stars
  • Orion Newall: Passenger Operations Director, Naugatuck Railroad
  • Ebony Wright: Registered Nurse; Assistant Patient Service Manager, Pediatric Specialty Center at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
  • Walt Zawalich: Volunteer Trains Curator, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Eli Whitney Museum

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
