Latinx stories are center stage at three Connecticut theaters
At least three area theater companies in Connecticut are showcasing work by Latinx women playwrights this winter:
- "Water by the Spoonful" by Quiara Alegría Hudes at Capitol Classics from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29
- "Queen of Basel" by Hilary Battis at TheaterWorks Feb. 3 to Feb. 26
- "Espejos: Clean" by Christine Quintana at Hartford Stage Jan. 12 to Feb. 5
"Queen of Basel" boasts an all-Latinx cast and crew, while "Espejos: Clean" is a bilingual production with supertitles projected over the stage.
This hour, we go behind-the-scenes with playwrights, directors and actors, hearing about each powerful production, and the importance of spotlighting Latinx stories where we live.
GUESTS:
- Hilary Battis: Playwrights, "Queen of Basel"
- Cristina Angeles: Director, "Queen of Basel" at TheaterWorks
- Cin Martinez: Playwright; Actor, "Water by the Spoonful" at Capitol Classics
- Melissa Crespo: Director, "Espejos/Clean" at Hartford Stage; Associate Artistic Director, Syracuse Stage
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!