Latinx stories are center stage at three Connecticut theaters

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 4.46.48 PM.png
Steven Laschever
/
Capital Classics
Connecticut playwright and actress Cin Martinez, center, played Odessa in "Water By the Spoonful" during a five-day run at the University of Saint Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium, alongside Eddie Cruz, Jr., left, and Joslyn Melendez Eaddy, right.

At least three area theater companies in Connecticut are showcasing work by Latinx women playwrights this winter:

"Queen of Basel" boasts an all-Latinx cast and crew, while "Espejos: Clean" is a bilingual production with supertitles projected over the stage.

This hour, we go behind-the-scenes with playwrights, directors and actors, hearing about each powerful production, and the importance of spotlighting Latinx stories where we live.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
