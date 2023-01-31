Latinx stories are center stage at three Connecticut theaters

At least three area theater companies in Connecticut are showcasing work by Latinx women playwrights this winter:



"Water by the Spoonful" by Quiara Alegría Hudes at Capitol Classics from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29

"Queen of Basel" by Hilary Battis at TheaterWorks Feb. 3 to Feb. 26

"Espejos: Clean" by Christine Quintana at Hartford Stage Jan. 12 to Feb. 5

"Queen of Basel" boasts an all-Latinx cast and crew, while "Espejos: Clean" is a bilingual production with supertitles projected over the stage.

This hour, we go behind-the-scenes with playwrights, directors and actors, hearing about each powerful production, and the importance of spotlighting Latinx stories where we live.

GUESTS:

