Making financial literacy (and wellness) more inclusive

Published May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT

Connecticut residents have the highest average credit card in the nation.

Although personal finance courses are offered in high schools, they aren’t mandated to graduate. And often, these courses don’t address the complex financial challenges of their students.

Today, on Where We Live, we talk about giving more students access to financial literacy, and making that curriculum more inclusive.

We want to hear from you. Did you learn about credit cards, budgeting or taxes in school? How were you taught to manage your money?

GUESTS:

