Where We Live

Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi: back to basics

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT

Spring is here and it’s time for our annual spring gardening hour and we are going back to basics.

What’s a zone? How do you choose the right kind of soil? How to keep your succulents alive all year round?

If you’re a new or inspiring gardener, Charlie Nardozzi is joining us to answer our questions and yours about getting comfortable with the soil.

We want to hear from you, what questions do you have about making the most of your garden?

GUEST:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
