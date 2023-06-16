© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Unpacking the debate around LGBTQ studies in secondary and elementary schools

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT
Matt Brady is cheered as he speaks during a Granby Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Granby, Conn. Members of the Granby community showed up to voice their comments to the board relating to a Pride Month video that discusses gender identification shown at Wells Road Intermediate School. Brady supported showing the video.
Matt Brady is cheered as he speaks during a Granby Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Granby, Conn. Members of the Granby community showed up to voice their comments to the board relating to a Pride Month video that discusses gender identification shown at Wells Road Intermediate School. Brady supported showing the video.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
The Washington Post / Getty Images

Parents in Granby, Connecticut, are deeply divided over a 45-second video shown to students. The short video featured kids talking about Pride Month. Today, we unpack this conversation and what LGBTQ studies at the secondary and elementary school level might look like.

Irene Parisi, Chief Academic Officer at the Connecticut State Department of Education, joins us to talk about this debate. And we hear from the 15 year old organizer of the first ever Granby Pride event.

And later, author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg joins us to discuss his book. He is the husband of 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in 2018. His book, I Have to Tell You Something, was originally published in 2020 and has since been rewritten and republished as I Have to Tell You Something - For Young Adults. He joins us for a conversation over Zoom to talk about his book and his message to LGBTQ youth.

GUESTS:

  • James Crocker: 15 year old organizer of Granby Pride and sophomore Granby Memorial High School
  • Irene Parisi: Chief Academic Officer at Connecticut State Department of Education
  • Paul Freeman: Superintendent of Guilford Public Schools
  • Chasten Buttigieg: Author of I Have to Tell You Something, teacher, and advocate

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
