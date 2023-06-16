Unpacking the debate around LGBTQ studies in secondary and elementary schools

Parents in Granby, Connecticut, are deeply divided over a 45-second video shown to students. The short video featured kids talking about Pride Month. Today, we unpack this conversation and what LGBTQ studies at the secondary and elementary school level might look like.

Irene Parisi, Chief Academic Officer at the Connecticut State Department of Education, joins us to talk about this debate. And we hear from the 15 year old organizer of the first ever Granby Pride event.

And later, author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg joins us to discuss his book. He is the husband of 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in 2018. His book, I Have to Tell You Something, was originally published in 2020 and has since been rewritten and republished as I Have to Tell You Something - For Young Adults. He joins us for a conversation over Zoom to talk about his book and his message to LGBTQ youth.

GUESTS:



James Crocker: 15 year old organizer of Granby Pride and sophomore Granby Memorial High School

Chief Academic Officer at Connecticut State Department of Education Paul Freeman: Superintendent of Guilford Public Schools

Superintendent of Guilford Public Schools Chasten Buttigieg: Author of I Have to Tell You Something, teacher, and advocate