Granby parents meet with school board to discuss pride video shown in school

Parents in Granby attended a Board of Education meeting at town hall Wednesday to discuss a Pride Month video shown to students at Wells Road Intermediate School.

The 45-second video produced by NBC Universal , featured several elementary school aged kids talking about Pride Month and what Pride means to them. They expressed the gender identity they feel most comfortable with and expressed what it’s like to have LGBTQ parents.

“Pride means a person can be whoever they want to be in their heart. The fact that I can say I like to be called a boy makes me feel happy inside,” a participant in the video said.

Some parents say they are upset they were never told the video would be shown to their kids. They believe they should’ve had a say in the matter and that it should be up to them to discuss gender identity with their children.

Matt Brady, a parent of a transgender student at Granby Memorial Middle School, says the video was about teaching kids that some of their classmates are different, and that’s okay.

“This video is about acceptance, about not marginalizing kids like Colleen who simply want to feel good about who they are, maybe even proud like my wife and I are of the good human he is,” Brady said.

WFSB obtained a letter sent to parents by Pauline Greer, the principal of Wells Road Intermediate School.

“It certainly was not intended to alienate or disturb any child. In context, we were trying to remind students that it is ok to be who you are and still be treated with respect, dignity, and kindness,” Greer said.

Jordan Grossman, Superintendent of Granby Public Schools, says the district understands parents' concerns about the contents of the video and those who support Greer, who chose to share the video.

“The district will work to communicate more effectively in the future with our families as we move forward together to best serve our students and to continue to build a supportive and respectful environment for all in our Granby Public Schools,” Grossman said.