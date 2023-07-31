Connecticut coral could play a key role in climate resilience

Just off the coast, in Long Island Sound and Narragansett Bay, northern star coral flourishes. Scientists where we live hope this could be good news for its tropical relatives, increasingly threatened by warming waters.

Clusters of this native coral, also known as Astrangia poculata, are being studied for their ability to survive winter through dormancy, and thrive through what might be considered bleaching in more tropical regions. Researchers along the coast of New England formed the Temperate Coral Research Group to focus on this species and the insights it may offer on climate resilience. This hour, we hear from them.

1 of 6 — IMG_1810.JPG Researchers at Roger Williams University are studying coral native to New England, known as northern star coral or Astrangia poculata. Kody Sharp / Roger Williams University 2 of 6 — PSX_20230725_173029~3.jpg Astrangia poculata, or northern star coral, can be found off the coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Kody Sharp / Roger Williams University 3 of 6 — Cor3.JPG Marine ecologist Sean Grace observes northern star coral, or Astrangia poculata, off the coast of Jamestown, Rhode Island. Sean Grace 4 of 6 Patrick Skahill / Connecticut Public Radio 5 of 6 Patrick Skahill / Connecticut Public Radio 6 of 6 Patrick Skahill / Connecticut Public Radio

Plus, Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey helps us kick off NautiWeek at Connecticut Public, offering the latest on warming in the Sound, his priorities and concerns.

GUESTS:



Bill Lucey: Long Island Soundkeeper, Save the Sound

Long Island Soundkeeper, Save the Sound Sean Grace: Marine Ecologist; Professor of Biology, Southern Connecticut State University; Co-Director, Werth Center for Coastal and Marine Studies

Marine Ecologist; Professor of Biology, Southern Connecticut State University; Co-Director, Werth Center for Coastal and Marine Studies Koty Sharp: Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology & Environmental Science at Roger Williams University

Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology & Environmental Science at Roger Williams University Amy Apprill: Associate Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution