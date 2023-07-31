© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut coral could play a key role in climate resilience

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT
Marine ecologist and Professor of Biology at Southern Connecticut State University Sean Grace and his student Kerry Bresnaham prepare for a research dive at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Grace and Bresnaham are tracking the prevalence of Northern Star Coral, or Astrangia Poculota, in the waters of the Narragansett Bay.
Marine ecologist and Professor of Biology at Southern Connecticut State University Sean Grace and his student Kerry Bresnaham prepare for a research dive at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Grace and Bresnaham are tracking the prevalence of Northern Star Coral, or Astrangia Poculota, in the waters of the Narragansett Bay.
Roger Williams University students Megan Harrington, Casidhe Hughes, Sarah Arnold and Sam Ruemmler snorkel the waters in Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. The students are researching Northern Star Coral, a species that may shed light on climate resiliency for its tropical counterparts.
University of Rhode Island Diving Safety Officer Anya Hanson hands off Northern Star Coral samples to Roger Williams University Students Sam Ruemmler and Megan Harrington at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. The students will quickly clean the coral species and place them in coolers for further research.
Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology, and Environmental Science at Roger Williams University Dr. Koty Sharp displays a piece of Northern Star Coral, or Astrangia Poculota, at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Sharp is part of the Astrangia Research Working Group, a research collaboration working to study the species of coral.
Roger Williams University student Casidhe Hughes examines a piece of Northern Star Coral at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Continued research into Northern Star Coral may shed light on climate resiliency for its tropical counterparts.
Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology, and Environmental Science at Roger Williams University Dr. Koty Sharp examines a piece of Northern Star Coral at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Sharp is part of the Astrangia Research Working Group, a research collaboration working to study the species of coral.
Marine ecologist and Professor of Biology at Southern Connecticut State University Sean Grace watches as Roger Williams University students Casidhe Hughes, Sam Ruemmler, Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology, & Environmental Science Dr. Koty Sharp and student Sarah Arnold clean Northern Star Coral at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. Continued research into Northern Star Coral may shed light on climate resiliency for its tropical counterparts.
Roger Williams University student Megan Harrington, University of North Carolina Wilmington grad student Ryan Besemer, Roger Williams students Sarah Arnold and Sam Ruemmler transport Northern Star Coral samples to their car at Fort Wetherill State Park on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Jamestown, R.I. The students are continuing research on the species that could shed light on climate resiliency for its tropical counterparts.
Just off the coast, in Long Island Sound and Narragansett Bay, northern star coral flourishes. Scientists where we live hope this could be good news for its tropical relatives, increasingly threatened by warming waters.

Clusters of this native coral, also known as Astrangia poculata, are being studied for their ability to survive winter through dormancy, and thrive through what might be considered bleaching in more tropical regions. Researchers along the coast of New England formed the Temperate Coral Research Group to focus on this species and the insights it may offer on climate resilience. This hour, we hear from them.

Researchers at Roger Williams University are studying coral native to New England, in the hopes it
Astrangia poculata, or northern star coral, can be found off the coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Marine ecologist Sean Grace observes northern star coral, or Astrangia poculata, off the coast of Jamestown, Rhode Island.
Plus, Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey helps us kick off NautiWeek at Connecticut Public, offering the latest on warming in the Sound, his priorities and concerns.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Lucey: Long Island Soundkeeper, Save the Sound
  • Sean Grace: Marine Ecologist; Professor of Biology, Southern Connecticut State University; Co-Director, Werth Center for Coastal and Marine Studies
  • Koty Sharp: Associate Professor of Biology, Marine Biology & Environmental Science at Roger Williams University
  • Amy Apprill: Associate Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

