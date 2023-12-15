For the Connecticut steampunk fans, this episode is for you!

When it comes to certain fandom and cosplay communities, getting your costume right is key, or you might get called out for not being 100% accurate. But Steampunk is a little different.

It’s retro, but it’s futuristic. It’s Victorian, but you can also just go vintage. It's corsets, but also cogs, coils and gadgets. Steampunk, a subgenre of science fiction, is all about retro futuristic technology and being as creative as possible. But Steampunk is not just about fashion!

Today, we dive into the world of Steampunk and hear from the Steampunk Scholar.

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Audubon Society on the 2023 State of the Birds.

GUESTS:



Mike Perschon: Steampunk Scholar and English Professor at MacEwan University in Alberta, Canada

Steampunk Scholar and English Professor at MacEwan University in Alberta, Canada Bridgette Rodrigues: Steamposh Admin and Steampunk Event Coordinator

Steamposh Admin and Steampunk Event Coordinator Tom Anderson: Director of Communications for the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Editor of Connecticut State of the Birds

