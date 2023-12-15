© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

For the Connecticut steampunk fans, this episode is for you!

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST
When it comes to certain fandom and cosplay communities, getting your costume right is key, or you might get called out for not being 100% accurate. But Steampunk is a little different.

It’s retro, but it’s futuristic. It’s Victorian, but you can also just go vintage. It's corsets, but also cogs, coils and gadgets. Steampunk, a subgenre of science fiction, is all about retro futuristic technology and being as creative as possible. But Steampunk is not just about fashion! 

Today, we dive into the world of Steampunk and hear from the Steampunk Scholar.

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Audubon Society on the 2023 State of the Birds.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
