Where We Live Best Of 2023: Recontextualizing Connecticut history

As we round out 2023, we’re looking back on some of our favorite conversations on Where We Live, with the voices that moved us.

This hour, producer Katie Pellico shares some of her favorite moments, with a focus on history and the efforts to retell or tell a fuller story.

First up, we hear from the team of students and scholars at Yale University working to study the history of eugenics, the role the institution played in developing this pseudoscience, and more. Daniel HoSang, Professor of Ethnicity Race and Migration and American Studies at Yale University, leads the Anti-Eugenics Collective at Yale University.

We'll also preview our conversation with Chris Newell, Connecticut-based educator and member of Passamaquoddy Tribe, who recently wrote a book for children about the story of Thanksgiving. If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgivinghelps to untangle some of the myths and misnomers commonly associated with the Thanksgiving story, titled.

Later, we hear from Andy Horowitz, the new Connecticut State Historian, about his hopes for his term.

