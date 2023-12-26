© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Where We Live Best Of 2023: Recontextualizing Connecticut history

By Katie Pellico,
Tess TerribleCatherine Shen
Published December 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST
Yale University Art Gallery
Kathryn Donohew Photography
/
Getty Images
Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut.

As we round out 2023, we’re looking back on some of our favorite conversations on Where We Live, with the voices that moved us.

This hour, producer Katie Pellico shares some of her favorite moments, with a focus on history and the efforts to retell or tell a fuller story.

First up, we hear from the team of students and scholars at Yale University working to study the history of eugenics, the role the institution played in developing this pseudoscience, and more. Daniel HoSang, Professor of Ethnicity Race and Migration and American Studies at Yale University, leads the Anti-Eugenics Collective at Yale University.

We'll also preview our conversation with Chris Newell, Connecticut-based educator and member of Passamaquoddy Tribe, who recently wrote a book for children about the story of Thanksgiving. If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgivinghelps to untangle some of the myths and misnomers commonly associated with the Thanksgiving story, titled.

Later, we hear from Andy Horowitz, the new Connecticut State Historian, about his hopes for his term.

Full episodes:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
