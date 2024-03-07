© 2024 Connecticut Public

Unpacking the calls for a 'cease-fire' in Gaza, locally and beyond

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
Dozens attended a Hamden’s Legislative Council public hearing that lasted in the overnight hours to discuss a nonbinding ceasefire resolution in Gaza. While no decision was made, the resolution has proven to be divisive within the town.
Dozens attended a Hamden's Legislative Council public hearing that lasted in the overnight hours to discuss a nonbinding ceasefire resolution in Gaza. While no decision was made, the resolution has proven to be divisive within the town.
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Bridgeport City Council members listen to supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza speak at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Bridgeport City Council members listen to supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza speak at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Dr. Benjamin Edidin Scolnic
Dr. Benjamin Edidin Scolnic
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Meg Dalton / Connecticut Public
Meg Dalton / Connecticut Public
Supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Supporters of a ceasefire resolution in Gaza at the Bridgeport City Council chambers on Jan. 2, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The resolution which is nonbinding, passed 14 to 2.
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public
Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public

In late January, Reuters reported that “some 70 U.S. cities, including Chicago and Seattle, have passed resolutions on the Israel-Gaza war," with the majority calling for a cease-fire.

Several Connecticut city and town councils have considered resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Bridgeport passed one of these non-binding agreements in January, Hartford City Council recently rejected a resolution, and Hamden’s Town Council is considering one. In New Haven, organizers staged an open hearing for a ceasefire at City Hall on Monday, after they say the Board of Alders "ignored" their requests.

Coming up, we discuss the significance of these local resolutions with Eddy Martinez, Connecticut Public breaking news reporter, plus University of Hartford politics and government expert Bilal Sekou, and Dartmouth University professor of government Dr. Nadia Brown.

But first, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre discusses the significance of Sunday’s announcement, and the very latest around diplomatic negotiations.

GUESTS:

  • Greg Myre: NPR National Security Correspondent
  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
  • Dr. Nadia Brown: Professor of Government, Georgetown University
  • Dr. Emy Matesan: Associate Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
  • Eddy Martinez: General Assignment/Breaking News Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Christine Squires: President and CEO, Americares

