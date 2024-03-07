Unpacking the calls for a 'cease-fire' in Gaza, locally and beyond

In late January, Reuters reported that “some 70 U.S. cities, including Chicago and Seattle, have passed resolutions on the Israel-Gaza war," with the majority calling for a cease-fire.

Several Connecticut city and town councils have considered resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Bridgeport passed one of these non-binding agreements in January, Hartford City Council recently rejected a resolution, and Hamden’s Town Council is considering one. In New Haven, organizers staged an open hearing for a ceasefire at City Hall on Monday, after they say the Board of Alders "ignored" their requests.

Coming up, we discuss the significance of these local resolutions with Eddy Martinez, Connecticut Public breaking news reporter, plus University of Hartford politics and government expert Bilal Sekou, and Dartmouth University professor of government Dr. Nadia Brown.

But first, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre discusses the significance of Sunday’s announcement, and the very latest around diplomatic negotiations.

GUESTS:



Greg Myre: NPR National Security Correspondent

NPR National Security Correspondent Dr. Bilal Sekou: Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford

Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford Dr. Nadia Brown: Professor of Government, Georgetown University

Professor of Government, Georgetown University Dr. Emy Matesan: Associate Professor of Government, Wesleyan University

Associate Professor of Government, Wesleyan University Eddy Martinez: General Assignment/Breaking News Reporter, Connecticut Public

General Assignment/Breaking News Reporter, Connecticut Public Christine Squires: President and CEO, Americares

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.