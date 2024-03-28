© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Reflecting on Joe Lieberman's career, impact and legacy

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine ShenFrankie Graziano
Published March 28, 2024 at 8:35 AM EDT
U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman (ID-CT) leaves after a news conference on the war in Iraq July 17, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate will go on an all night debate before voting on an amendment to the Defense Authorization Bill, introduced by Sen. Carl Levin (D-MI) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), which will require the start of withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq in 120 days.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman (ID-CT) leaves after a news conference on the war in Iraq July 17, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate will go on an all night debate before voting on an amendment to the Defense Authorization Bill, introduced by Sen. Carl Levin (D-MI) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), which will require the start of withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq in 120 days.

Longtime U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman has died at 82. His family said he died due to complications from a fall. His wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed.

Lieberman represented Connecticut in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. In 2000, he made history as the first Jewish American on a major party’s presidential ballot when he became Al Gore’s running mate.

This hour, be talking about his legacy, and we want to hear from you. Our newsroom has been compiling tributes from elected officials across Connecticut. We’ll be hearing from some of them this hour, including Senator Richard Blumenthal.

GUESTS:

  • Colin McEnroe: Host, The Colin McEnroe Show on Connecticut Public
  • Frankie Graziano: Host, Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public
  • Ebong Udoma: Senior Political Reporter, WSHU Public Radio
  • John Craven: Political Reporter, News 12 Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of The Wheelhouse, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano