Reflecting on Joe Lieberman's career, impact and legacy

Longtime U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman has died at 82. His family said he died due to complications from a fall. His wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed.

Lieberman represented Connecticut in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. In 2000, he made history as the first Jewish American on a major party’s presidential ballot when he became Al Gore’s running mate.

This hour, be talking about his legacy, and we want to hear from you. Our newsroom has been compiling tributes from elected officials across Connecticut. We’ll be hearing from some of them this hour, including Senator Richard Blumenthal.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe: Host, The Colin McEnroe Show on Connecticut Public

Host, The Colin McEnroe Show on Connecticut Public Frankie Graziano: Host, Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public

Host, Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public Ebong Udoma: Senior Political Reporter, WSHU Public Radio

Senior Political Reporter, WSHU Public Radio John Craven: Political Reporter, News 12 Connecticut

