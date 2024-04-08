How wonder unites us: Total solar eclipse draws millions to the path of totality

Today, Connecticut is expected to enjoy a partial solar eclipse, the most intense since 1924. That’s according to local astronomer and Wesleyan professor Dr. Meredith Hughes. Still, the Federal Highway Administration says 5 million Americans could be traveling to the path of totality.

This hour, we discuss the science of the eclipse, and how to safely enjoy it, with Dr. Hughes. Plus, "umbraphile" or eclipse-chaser Kate Russo explains why these natural phenomena are such a unifying social event.

Wesleyan University is prepared to host hundreds of onlookers, with four solar telescopes in operation. We'll hear from one astronomy student who’s helping to ensure the event is accessible to Spanish speakers.

GUESTS:



Dr. Meredith Hughes: Associate Professor of Astronomy, Wesleyan University

Associate Professor of Astronomy, Wesleyan University Carlos Ordoñez: Astronomy Student, Wesleyan University

Astronomy Student, Wesleyan University Kate Russo: Author, Being in the Shadow: Stories of the First-Time Total Eclipse Experience; Psychologist

