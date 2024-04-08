© 2024 Connecticut Public

How wonder unites us: Total solar eclipse draws millions to the path of totality

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 8, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
People watch the Annular Solar Eclipse with using safety glasses in Brownsville, Texas, United States on October 14, 2023.
Mike Gonzalez
/
Getty
People watch the Annular Solar Eclipse with using safety glasses in Brownsville, Texas, United States on October 14, 2023.

Today, Connecticut is expected to enjoy a partial solar eclipse, the most intense since 1924. That’s according to local astronomer and Wesleyan professor Dr. Meredith Hughes. Still, the Federal Highway Administration says 5 million Americans could be traveling to the path of totality.

This hour, we discuss the science of the eclipse, and how to safely enjoy it, with Dr. Hughes. Plus, "umbraphile" or eclipse-chaser Kate Russo explains why these natural phenomena are such a unifying social event.

Wesleyan University is prepared to host hundreds of onlookers, with four solar telescopes in operation. We'll hear from one astronomy student who’s helping to ensure the event is accessible to Spanish speakers.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Meredith Hughes: Associate Professor of Astronomy, Wesleyan University
  • Carlos Ordoñez: Astronomy Student, Wesleyan University
  • Kate Russo: Author, Being in the Shadow: Stories of the First-Time Total Eclipse Experience; Psychologist

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
