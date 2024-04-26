© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

This year, we're gardening with climate change in mind

Published April 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM EDT
Charlie Nardozzi looks at a type of Japanese Maple at Winterberry Gardens in Southington, Connecticut while filming “New England Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi: Spring 2021".
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
Charlie Nardozzi looks at a type of Japanese Maple at Winterberry Gardens in Southington, Connecticut while filming “New England Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi: Spring 2021".

For this gardening hour, we’re talking about ecological gardening and gardening for the environment.

We’ll be touching on planting natives, using rain barrels, preparing your compost pile and more. We’ll also learn what plants can make your garden a pollinator oasis.

And we want to hear from you: what are you planting this year?

GUESTS:

  • Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on Connecticut Public
  • Dawn Pettinelli: Associate Extension Educator at Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture with UConn

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected