This year, we're gardening with climate change in mind

For this gardening hour, we’re talking about ecological gardening and gardening for the environment.

We’ll be touching on planting natives, using rain barrels, preparing your compost pile and more. We’ll also learn what plants can make your garden a pollinator oasis.

And we want to hear from you: what are you planting this year?

GUESTS:



Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on Connecticut Public

horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on Connecticut Public Dawn Pettinelli: Associate Extension Educator at Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture with UConn

