Taking a tour of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut

This hour, we explore the many ways information can travel, and the history of how these devices were made. Hear Where We Live host Catherine Shen take a tour of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut with Charles "Skip" Coulson, John Ramos, Peter Knight and Jeff Gross, some of the museum's many volunteers.

Plus, we hear from Lisa Kirk, one of the museum’s amateur radio operators or "hams." She discusses the museum's amateur radio club, and what it takes to become a ham.

GUESTS:



Lisa Kirk: Volunteer and ham radio operator at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor

