Where We Live

Taking a tour of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 6, 2024 at 8:15 AM EDT
Volunteer of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum, Charles Colton (also known as Skip), holds up a piece of old film from the 1910’s.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A close up of the songs within a Juke box from the 1950’s located at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor, CT on March 29th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A display of early 1900’s Victrola record players sit on display in the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor, Connecticut on March 29th, 2024, as this was a major breakthrough in technology for its time.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Volunteer of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum, Charles Colton (also known as Skip), grabs a novelty radio from the 1960’s in the shape of a WD-40 can to show Where We Live Host Cat Shen, how it works on March 29th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
A Crystal Radio from the 1920’s sits on display at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor, Connecticut on March 29th, 2024.
A Crystal Radio from the 1920’s sits on display at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor, Connecticut on March 29th, 2024.  (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
An old directors chair from Connecticut Public sits in the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor, Connecticut, March 29th, 2024.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

How do you listen to Connecticut Public or Where We Live? Your cell phone, car radio or something else?

This hour, we explore the many ways information can travel, and the history of how these devices were made. Hear Where We Live host Catherine Shen take a tour of the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum of Connecticut with Charles "Skip" Coulson, John Ramos, Peter Knight and Jeff Gross, some of the museum's many volunteers.

Plus, we hear from Lisa Kirk, one of the museum’s amateur radio operators or "hams." She discusses the museum's amateur radio club, and what it takes to become a ham.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Kirk: Volunteer and ham radio operator at the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum in Windsor

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
