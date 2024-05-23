The 'wild rumpus' continues: Maurice Sendak's legacy lives on at Ridgefield Foundation

Maurice Sendak is often celebrated for his contributions to children’s book art. You’re likely familiar with Where The Wild Things Are, or even Higglety Pigglety Pop. But in the late artist’s own words, "I do not believe that I have ever written a children's book. I do not know how to write a children’s book. How do you set out to write a children’s book?"

This hour, we’re exploring the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, where Sendak lived for forty years. There, the many layers of his artistic legacy live on, with the help of the experts and friends who knew and loved him best. We hear from them.

Twelve years after the artist's passing, the Foundation and HarperCollins are releasing Ten Little Rabbits.

GUESTS:



Lynn Caponera: President and Treasurer, Maurice Sendak Foundation

President and Treasurer, Maurice Sendak Foundation Dr. Jonathan Weinberg: Curator, Maurice Sendak Foundation

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired February 12, 2024.

