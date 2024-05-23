© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The 'wild rumpus' continues: Maurice Sendak's legacy lives on at Ridgefield Foundation

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
Photograph of Lynn Caponera and Dr. Jonathan Weinberg of the Maurice Sendak Foundation standiing in Maurice Sendak’s studio during a tour of his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
1 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Lynn Caponera and Dr. Jonathan Weinberg of the Maurice Sendak Foundation stand in Maurice Sendak’s studio during a tour of his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut. They both were a part of Sendak’s extended family and have worked to preserve Sendak’s legacy and his home. “It seems like we’re still with him,” said Weinberg, curator and director of research for the foundation.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Original artwork for “Where the Wild Things Are,” stored in the archive at the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Conn. Sendak Foundation curator Jonathan Weinberg said the reproduction of the first edition of the book was so poor that “Maurice was in tears.” The foundation is now working with Harper Collins to reshoot the author’s original artwork for remastered editions of his books.
2 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Original artwork for “Where the Wild Things Are,” stored in the archive at the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Conn. Sendak Foundation curator Jonathan Weinberg said the reproduction of the first edition of the book was so poor that “Maurice was in tears.” The foundation is now working with Harper Collins to reshoot the author’s original artwork for remastered editions of his books.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Maurice Sendak’s paints, brushes, pens, and supplies sit on his studio desks. Sendak Foundation curator Jonathan Weinberg said that the paints Sendak often used were common poster paints, similar to the ones children use in school. “If you’ve ever used paint like that, you can’t understand how he was able to get the kind of effects that he was able to do,” Weinberg said.
3 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Maurice Sendak’s paints, brushes, pens, and supplies sit on his studio desks. Sendak Foundation curator Jonathan Weinberg said that the paints Sendak often used were common poster paints, similar to the ones children use in school. “If you’ve ever used paint like that, you can’t understand how he was able to get the kind of effects that he was able to do,” Weinberg said.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Doug Salati, Sendak fellowship coordinator, looks through proofs of “Ten Little Rabbits,” with Sendak Foundation Executive Director Lynn Caponera. Dr. Jonathan Weinberg, curator for the foundation, said that the new book, published 12 years after the author’s death, can serve as allegory for Sendak’s life. “He has to juggle all of these rabbits… it’s a perfect little allegory for what an artists does — because when it happens, it doesn’t necessarily fall in the way you thought it would work out.”
4 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Doug Salati, Sendak fellowship coordinator, looks through proofs of “Ten Little Rabbits,” with Sendak Foundation Executive Director Lynn Caponera. Dr. Jonathan Weinberg, curator for the foundation, said that the new book, published 12 years after the author’s death, can serve as allegory for Sendak’s life. “He has to juggle all of these rabbits… it’s a perfect little allegory for what an artists does — because when it happens, it doesn’t necessarily fall in the way you thought it would work out.”
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
“Where the Wild Things Are” dolls sit on a couch in Maurice Sendak’s studio in Ridgefield, Conn. Lynn Caponera, the Executive Director of the Sendak foundation, lived with him for 40 years. “Maurice’s work is a part of everybody's life who owns that book, or has taken it out of a library… It’s sort of like this emotional time machine that people are connected back to their childhood or to their children's childhood,” she said.
5 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
“Where the Wild Things Are” dolls sit on a couch in Maurice Sendak’s studio in Ridgefield, Conn. Lynn Caponera, the Executive Director of the Sendak foundation, lived with him for 40 years. “Maurice’s work is a part of everybody's life who owns that book, or has taken it out of a library… It’s sort of like this emotional time machine that people are connected back to their childhood or to their children's childhood,” she said.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
A portrait of Eugene Glynn, Sendak’s longtime partner, sits by collectables and oddities on Sendak's studio desk. The couple moved into their Ridgefield house in 1971. Jonathan Weinberg, curator and director of research for the Sendak Foundation, says that Sendak and Glynn became his surrogate parents after his own parents died early in his life.
6 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
A portrait of Eugene Glynn, Sendak’s longtime partner, sits by collectables and oddities on Sendak's studio desk. The couple moved into their Ridgefield house in 1971. Jonathan Weinberg, curator and director of research for the Sendak Foundation, says that Sendak and Glynn became his surrogate parents after his own parents died early in his life.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Maurice Sendak’s art supplies, Mickey Mouse collectables, and photographs line the walls and shelves of his studio in Ridgefield, Conn. At center is an illustration he made of his dog Jennie, pictured in front of the Mona Lisa. “I found out only fairly recently that the reason the Mona Lisa is behind Jenny because her original name was Mona when he got the dog,” said curator Jonathan Weinberg during a tour of Sendak’s home.
7 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Maurice Sendak’s art supplies, Mickey Mouse collectables, and photographs line the walls and shelves of his studio in Ridgefield, Conn. At center is an illustration he made of his dog Jennie, pictured in front of the Mona Lisa. “I found out only fairly recently that the reason the Mona Lisa is behind Jenny because her original name was Mona when he got the dog,” said curator Jonathan Weinberg during a tour of Sendak’s home.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Maurice Sendak’s sweater hangs on his desk chair in his Ridgefield studio. “Because he was a 1930s kid, he would buy three of the same sweater. But he wouldn’t wear the new ones because he was afraid they’d stop selling these,” said Sendak Foundation Executive Director Lynn Caponera, who was his assistant lived with him for 40 years.
8 of 8  — February 6, 2024 - Maurice Sendak Foundation
Maurice Sendak’s sweater hangs on his desk chair in his Ridgefield studio. “Because he was a 1930s kid, he would buy three of the same sweater. But he wouldn’t wear the new ones because he was afraid they’d stop selling these,” said Sendak Foundation Executive Director Lynn Caponera, who was his assistant lived with him for 40 years.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public

Maurice Sendak is often celebrated for his contributions to children’s book art. You’re likely familiar with Where The Wild Things Are, or even Higglety Pigglety Pop. But in the late artist’s own words, "I do not believe that I have ever written a children's book. I do not know how to write a children’s book. How do you set out to write a children’s book?"

This hour, we’re exploring the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, where Sendak lived for forty years. There, the many layers of his artistic legacy live on, with the help of the experts and friends who knew and loved him best. We hear from them.

Twelve years after the artist's passing, the Foundation and HarperCollins are releasing Ten Little Rabbits.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired February 12, 2024.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Where We Live Fairfield County
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content