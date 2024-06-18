© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha) is marked with pilgrimage, charity and community

By Tess Terrible,
Khaleel RahmanCatherine Shen
Published June 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: An Iranian man performs Eid al-Adha prayers at Tehran University on September 24, 2015.
Atta Kenare / AFP
/
Getty
This week, Muslims across the world celebrate the holiday of Eid-al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Today, we are hearing from Muslims around Connecticut celebrating this sacred and special time honoring those who have made the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj.

We’ll hear from Connecticut residents, including one who is making the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj. If you’re celebrating this holiday, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Khaleel Rahman: a producer with Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public
  • Imam Safwan Shaikh: Farmington Valley American Muslim Center
  • Asif Chaudhry: Connecticut resident taking a Eid-al-Adha pilgrimage this year
  • Dia Fortenberry: Assistant Athletic Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Engagement at Wesleyan University and Speakers Bureau with the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
