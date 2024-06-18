Celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha) is marked with pilgrimage, charity and community

This week, Muslims across the world celebrate the holiday of Eid-al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Today, we are hearing from Muslims around Connecticut celebrating this sacred and special time honoring those who have made the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj.

We’ll hear from Connecticut residents, including one who is making the Islamic pilgrimage known as Hajj. If you’re celebrating this holiday, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Khaleel Rahman: a producer with Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public

a producer with Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public Imam Safwan Shaikh: Farmington Valley American Muslim Center

Farmington Valley American Muslim Center Asif Chaudhry: Connecticut resident taking a Eid-al-Adha pilgrimage this year

Connecticut resident taking a Eid-al-Adha pilgrimage this year Dia Fortenberry: Assistant Athletic Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Engagement at Wesleyan University and Speakers Bureau with the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut

