© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Managing your election stress starts with knowing you're not alone

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
After casting her ballot in the 2024 election, Jen Delorenzo, holds her son Anthony who sleeps on her shoulder at Southbury Community Club. November 5, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
After casting her ballot in the 2024 election, Jen Delorenzo, holds her son Anthony who sleeps on her shoulder at Southbury Community Club. November 5, 2024.

77% of adults said the future of the nation is a significant source of stress in their lives. When anxiety is high, it can be more important than ever to lean into self-care routines to manage stress.

And today's guests say that strategies managing election stress aren't that different than managing everyday stress.

Today, interfaith chaplain Reverend Tracy Mehr-Muska joins us to talk about managing election stress, and staying resilient in the midst of uncertainty.

We also hear from Kate Dias, a math teacher at the Manchester School district and president of the Connecticut Education Association. We hear about the conversations she’s having with her students.

GUESTS:

  • Patricia Crouse: Professor of Political Science at the University of New Haven
  • Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB TV
  • Jonathan Wharton: associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University
  • Reverend Tracy Mehr-Muska: assistant director in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, at Wesleyan University and author of the book Weathering the Storm: Simple Strategies for Being Peaceful and Prepared
  • Kate Dias: math teacher at the Manchester School district and is president of the Connecticut Education Association

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen