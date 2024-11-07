Managing your election stress starts with knowing you're not alone

77% of adults said the future of the nation is a significant source of stress in their lives. When anxiety is high, it can be more important than ever to lean into self-care routines to manage stress.

And today's guests say that strategies managing election stress aren't that different than managing everyday stress.

Today, interfaith chaplain Reverend Tracy Mehr-Muska joins us to talk about managing election stress, and staying resilient in the midst of uncertainty.

We also hear from Kate Dias, a math teacher at the Manchester School district and president of the Connecticut Education Association. We hear about the conversations she’s having with her students.

GUESTS:



Patricia Crouse: Professor of Political Science at the University of New Haven

Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB TV

Jonathan Wharton: associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

Reverend Tracy Mehr-Muska: assistant director in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, at Wesleyan University and author of the book Weathering the Storm: Simple Strategies for Being Peaceful and Prepared

Kate Dias: math teacher at the Manchester School district and is president of the Connecticut Education Association