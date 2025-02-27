The mass appeal of black holes, plus local astronomical societies on connecting through the cosmos

Black holes aren’t just the stuff of science fiction; they’re real astronomical objects so dense, so massive, that nothing, not even light, escapes from them.

Today, we’re getting lost in the void. Yale Astrophysicist Priya Natarajan joins us for an hour to talk about her research on these extraordinary objects. Last year, she was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 for her research on how black holes form.

Later, you don’t have to be a scientist to look up and appreciate the cosmos.

We hear from planetariums and astronomical societies in our state that are connecting stargazers and space lovers around Connecticut.

GUESTS:

