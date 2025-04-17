The pros and cons of going nuclear

When you think of the phrase “nuclear power” what comes to mind for you? Perhaps some of the notable catastrophic accidents that were caused from malfunctions at nuclear power plants like Chernobyl or Three Mile Island?

Although nuclear power carries some risks, some are saying it’s one of the most reliable ways we have to generate electricity.

Today, we are going atomic and diving into the world of nuclear power, including taking a look at what this looks like in our state.

What questions do you have about going nuclear?

GUESTS:



John Moritz: covers energy and environment for CT Mirror

covers energy and environment for CT Mirror Erik Katovich: Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics at the University of Connecticut

Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics at the University of Connecticut Ivan Penn: New York Times reporter covering the energy industry

