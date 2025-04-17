© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The pros and cons of going nuclear

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sunset on the John E Amos power plant in Nitro West Virginia.
Mike Kline
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
Sunset on the John E Amos power plant in Nitro West Virginia.

When you think of the phrase “nuclear power” what comes to mind for you? Perhaps some of the notable catastrophic accidents that were caused from malfunctions at nuclear power plants like Chernobyl or Three Mile Island?

Although nuclear power carries some risks, some are saying it’s one of the most reliable ways we have to generate electricity.

Today, we are going atomic and diving into the world of nuclear power, including taking a look at what this looks like in our state.

What questions do you have about going nuclear?

GUESTS:

  • John Moritz: covers energy and environment for CT Mirror
  • Erik Katovich: Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics at the University of Connecticut
  • Ivan Penn: New York Times reporter covering the energy industry

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
