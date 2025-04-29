© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Exploring the future of Connecticut public transit

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: A CT Fastrak bus crosses over the bridge in the Parkville section of Hartford. October 27, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently stated that the Trump administration will be prioritizing transportation funding to states that require “local compliance or cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.”

In April, the Connecticut Department of Transportation held it’s 2025 Transportation Showcase. Today, we listen back to the panel discussion, where we explored how public transit could impact small business growth and the future of federal infrastructure funding in Connecticut.

We also touched on the transition to an electric bus service and efforts to reduce Connecticut’s carbon footprint through green solutions.

GUESTS:

  • Benjamin Limmer: Connecticut Department of Transportation, Bureau Chief of Public Transportation,
  • Marian Andoh-Clarke: Director of Small Business Development, Hartford Chamber of Commerce,
  • Matt Hart: Executive Director, Capital Region Council of Governments
  • John Truscinski: Director of Resilience Planning, Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
