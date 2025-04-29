Exploring the future of Connecticut public transit

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently stated that the Trump administration will be prioritizing transportation funding to states that require “local compliance or cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.”

In April, the Connecticut Department of Transportation held it’s 2025 Transportation Showcase. Today, we listen back to the panel discussion, where we explored how public transit could impact small business growth and the future of federal infrastructure funding in Connecticut.

We also touched on the transition to an electric bus service and efforts to reduce Connecticut’s carbon footprint through green solutions.

GUESTS:



Benjamin Limmer: Connecticut Department of Transportation, Bureau Chief of Public Transportation,

Connecticut Department of Transportation, Bureau Chief of Public Transportation, Marian Andoh-Clarke: Director of Small Business Development, Hartford Chamber of Commerce,

Director of Small Business Development, Hartford Chamber of Commerce, Matt Hart: Executive Director, Capital Region Council of Governments

Executive Director, Capital Region Council of Governments John Truscinski: Director of Resilience Planning, Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation