Trump proposes a baby bonus. What some parents want instead

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Parenthood is hard, and expensive. Over the course of 18 years, it costs nearly $300,000 to raise a child in the state of Connecticut.

So is a $5000 baby bonus really going to inspire prospective parents to have children? Today, we talk about some of the Trump administration’s recent proposals to increase the birthrate.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, we dig into solutions to supporting parents. We hear from parents who will share the ways they’d like to be supported throughout their parenthood journey.

And we want to hear from you, what’s parenthood like right now? What support systems would you like to see?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen