The show must go on: Connecticut arts and cultural institutions contend with federal cuts

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
From special outdoor performances, to educating the next generation of thespians, summer is a busy time for theaters around the state.

But this month, several Connecticut performing arts spaces received notice that federal grants were being rescinded.

Today, we speak to some of those institutions about what will happen next.

Plus, Connecticut tourism is a $4 billion-a-year business. That’s according to the Connecticut Tourism Office. We hear how this industry has been impacted by federal cuts as well.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
