The show must go on: Connecticut arts and cultural institutions contend with federal cuts

From special outdoor performances, to educating the next generation of thespians, summer is a busy time for theaters around the state.

But this month, several Connecticut performing arts spaces received notice that federal grants were being rescinded.

Today, we speak to some of those institutions about what will happen next.

Plus, Connecticut tourism is a $4 billion-a-year business. That’s according to the Connecticut Tourism Office. We hear how this industry has been impacted by federal cuts as well.

GUESTS:



Michael Paulson: theater reporter for New York Times

theater reporter for New York Times Chris Freeman: Vice President of Advancement at the Mystic Seaport Museum

Vice President of Advancement at the Mystic Seaport Museum Eric Gershman: Interim Managing Director at Long Wharf Theater

Interim Managing Director at Long Wharf Theater Frank Mitchel: President of the Board of Directors for CT Humanities