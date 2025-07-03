Expanding access to culturally connected food for the AAPI community and beyond

When you think of foods that give you a sense of home, what comes to mind?

Culturally connected foods are those ingredients, dishes and tastes that connect you back to your heritage and cultural identity.

For the AAPI community, finding those foods can be challenging.

In May, Where We Live host Catherine Shen hosted a panel discussion called “Cultural Food Systems Through the AAPI Lens” at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The panel discussed ways to expand access to these foods and increase food security for all communities in Connecticut.



