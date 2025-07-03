Expanding access to culturally connected food for the AAPI community and beyond
When you think of foods that give you a sense of home, what comes to mind?
Culturally connected foods are those ingredients, dishes and tastes that connect you back to your heritage and cultural identity.
For the AAPI community, finding those foods can be challenging.
In May, Where We Live host Catherine Shen hosted a panel discussion called “Cultural Food Systems Through the AAPI Lens” at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
The panel discussed ways to expand access to these foods and increase food security for all communities in Connecticut.
- Mia Ayer: Policy Manager at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum
- Dr. Helen Wu: Associate Professor of Psychiatry at UConn Health
- Quan Tran: Senior Lecturer in Ethnicity, Race and Migration at Yale
- Vicheth Im: Connecticut organic farmer
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.