© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Expanding access to culturally connected food for the AAPI community and beyond

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Tram Phan preparing the skin for the Banh Cuon being made at her stall during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Saint Andrew Dung-Lac Parish in West Hartford, Connecticut September 24, 2022.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Tram Phan preparing the skin for the Banh Cuon being made at her stall during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Saint Andrew Dung-Lac Parish in West Hartford, Connecticut September 24, 2022.

When you think of foods that give you a sense of home, what comes to mind?

Culturally connected foods are those ingredients, dishes and tastes that connect you back to your heritage and cultural identity.

For the AAPI community, finding those foods can be challenging.

In May, Where We Live host Catherine Shen hosted a panel discussion called “Cultural Food Systems Through the AAPI Lens” at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The panel discussed ways to expand access to these foods and increase food security for all communities in Connecticut.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen