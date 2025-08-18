Scared of flying? Pilots share how to keep your cool

Even frequent flyers can feel a flutter of nerves before takeoff. Security lines seem endless, seats feel smaller than ever, and turbulence can turn your stomach.

Now, with national headlines about crashes and close calls, flight anxiety is on the rise.

This hour, we talk to pilots and a flight attendant about whether flying is still one of the safest ways to travel. Plus, they’ll share tips to help you stay calm when the ride gets bumpy.

GUESTS:



Saba Shahid : Author, pilot, and recipient of this year's Girl Scouts of Connecticut 2024 Legacy of Leadership Award

: Author, pilot, and recipient of this year's Girl Scouts of Connecticut 2024 Legacy of Leadership Award Tom Bunn: Retired pilot, licensed therapist, founder of SOAR

Lynn VanOrt: Flight Attendant Instructor at The Travel Academy

