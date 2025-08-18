© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Scared of flying? Pilots share how to keep your cool

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:18 AM EDT
A young woman awaits to board her flight at the airport.
Jackyenjoyphotography
/
Getty Images
A young woman awaits to board her flight at the airport.

Even frequent flyers can feel a flutter of nerves before takeoff. Security lines seem endless, seats feel smaller than ever, and turbulence can turn your stomach.

Now, with national headlines about crashes and close calls, flight anxiety is on the rise.

This hour, we talk to pilots and a flight attendant about whether flying is still one of the safest ways to travel. Plus, they’ll share tips to help you stay calm when the ride gets bumpy.

GUESTS:

  • Saba Shahid: Author, pilot, and recipient of this year's Girl Scouts of Connecticut 2024 Legacy of Leadership Award
  • Tom Bunn: Retired pilot, licensed therapist, founder of SOAR 
  • Lynn VanOrt: Flight Attendant Instructor at The Travel Academy

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
