Looking up: Why we wonder about life beyond Earth

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 25, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Earlier this month, a glowing spiral appeared in Connecticut’s sky, briefly sparking wonder and speculation.

While it turned out to be crystallized rocket fuel, the moment reminded us how easily our imaginations leap to the possibility of aliens.

This hour we ask: Why are we so drawn to the idea of life beyond Earth? We’ll explore what these sparks of curiosity reveal about human imagination and our endless fascination with the universe.

GUESTS:

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
