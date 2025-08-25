Looking up: Why we wonder about life beyond Earth

Earlier this month , a glowing spiral appeared in Connecticut’s sky, briefly sparking wonder and speculation.

While it turned out to be crystallized rocket fuel, the moment reminded us how easily our imaginations leap to the possibility of aliens.

This hour we ask: Why are we so drawn to the idea of life beyond Earth? We’ll explore what these sparks of curiosity reveal about human imagination and our endless fascination with the universe.

