© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Treating malnutrition is hard: One CT resident is leading efforts to do so around the globe

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Last Friday, a report confirmed a worse-case famine scenario in the Gaza Strip. Over a half a million people in Gaza, are facing catastrophic conditions that include malnutrition and starvation.

Today, we hear what’s being done to treat malnutrition in Gaza and around the globe.

Later, we hear what religious leaders, including Pope Leo, are doing to voice their concerns for these humanitarian crises.

GUESTS:

  • Jeanette Bailey: Global Practice Lead for Nutrition Research and Innovation at the International Rescue Committee
  • John Grosso: Digital Editor at the National Catholic Reporter

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen