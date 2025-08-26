Treating malnutrition is hard: One CT resident is leading efforts to do so around the globe

Last Friday, a report confirmed a worse-case famine scenario in the Gaza Strip. Over a half a million people in Gaza, are facing catastrophic conditions that include malnutrition and starvation.

Today, we hear what’s being done to treat malnutrition in Gaza and around the globe.

Later, we hear what religious leaders, including Pope Leo, are doing to voice their concerns for these humanitarian crises.

GUESTS:



Jeanette Bailey: Global Practice Lead for Nutrition Research and Innovation at the International Rescue Committee

Global Practice Lead for Nutrition Research and Innovation at the International Rescue Committee John Grosso: Digital Editor at the National Catholic Reporter