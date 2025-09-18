© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

New Haven comedian Crystal Emery on perseverance and craft, plus an update on CT disability services

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Crystal Emery performing at ATL comedy show July 9th 2025.
Kenny Hofler
Crystal Emery performing at ATL comedy show July 9th 2025.

When Crystal Emery started to fall down, without tripping, everyone said she was just clumsy. But in 1981, Crystal Emery was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; a rare genetic form of muscular dystrophy that causes nerve damage to the arms and legs.

For some people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the symptoms can be limited to body weakness and muscle atrophy. But for the Emery, the disease progressed. She lost the use of her legs and hands. Today, she uses a wheelchair and sometimes needs a breathing machine.

But despite her circumstances, she is anything but limited. Emery remained committed to her artistic craft, working as an artist, author, filmmaker, activist and comedian. Today, she joins us to talk about her work.

Later, we get an update on the future of disability services in Connecticut, and beyond. Advocates fear that decades of advocacy for better disability services, and more inclusivity, could be walked back among federal funding cuts.

Learn more about Emery's performance in New Haven here.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen