New Haven comedian Crystal Emery on perseverance and craft, plus an update on CT disability services

When Crystal Emery started to fall down, without tripping, everyone said she was just clumsy. But in 1981, Crystal Emery was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; a rare genetic form of muscular dystrophy that causes nerve damage to the arms and legs.

For some people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the symptoms can be limited to body weakness and muscle atrophy. But for the Emery, the disease progressed. She lost the use of her legs and hands. Today, she uses a wheelchair and sometimes needs a breathing machine.

But despite her circumstances, she is anything but limited. Emery remained committed to her artistic craft, working as an artist, author, filmmaker, activist and comedian. Today, she joins us to talk about her work.

Later, we get an update on the future of disability services in Connecticut, and beyond. Advocates fear that decades of advocacy for better disability services, and more inclusivity, could be walked back among federal funding cuts.

Learn more about Emery's performance in New Haven here.

GUESTS:



Crystal Emery: filmmaker, author and comedian

filmmaker, author and comedian Joy Houlder: Art Director at the Art Connection Studio in Hartford

Art Director at the Art Connection Studio in Hartford Tobey Partch-Davies: Executive Director of Disability Rights Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.