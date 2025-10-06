Former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet brings her vision to Connecticut

Ashley Bouder spent two decades as a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, performing some of the most physically demanding roles in the repertory.

Now, she’s stepping into a new role as executive director of Eastern Connecticut Ballet school.

This hour, she reflects on the physical and mental challenges of a career in ballet, from injuries to the sacrifices required to stay at the top. She also talks about the lack of support for parents in the industry and the changes she hopes to see.

GUESTS:

Ashley Bouder: former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and current executive director of Eastern Connecticut Ballet

