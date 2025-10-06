© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet brings her vision to Connecticut

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 6, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Dancers Ashley Bouder and Gonzalo Garcia perform the Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux during the New York City Ballet's opening night at SPAC on Tuesday July 9, 2013 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Michael P. Farrell
/
Getty Images
FILE: Dancers Ashley Bouder and Gonzalo Garcia perform the Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux during the New York City Ballet's opening night at SPAC on Tuesday July 9, 2013 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Ashley Bouder spent two decades as a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, performing some of the most physically demanding roles in the repertory.

Now, she’s stepping into a new role as executive director of Eastern Connecticut Ballet school.

This hour, she reflects on the physical and mental challenges of a career in ballet, from injuries to the sacrifices required to stay at the top. She also talks about the lack of support for parents in the industry and the changes she hopes to see.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen