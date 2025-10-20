© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Barry Bostwick AKA "Uncle Barry" on celebrating 50 years of Rocky Horror Picture Show

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Barry Bostwick at Tampa Theater, October 19 2019
Jeff Fay
Barry Bostwick at Tampa Theater, October 19 2019

Fifty years ago, 20th Century Fox released the iconic cult classic film, Rocky Horror Picture Show. After being launched on the midnight film circuit, it developed a fan following like no other.

Today, we hear from the one and only Barry Bostwick. Fans of the film know him as the original Brad Majors. He says that after fifty years, the film is still bringing people together.

"I think this is necessary, in a way, to bring us back to some kind of humanity," shared Bostwick speaking on Where We Live. "They always say, Don't dream it, be it, that's what our thing is. That’s our Gospel: don't dream it, be it."

Bostwick will be at the Warner Theater in Torrington on October 30 with the The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour.

GUESTS:

Upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast performances in Connecticut

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
