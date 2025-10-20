Barry Bostwick AKA "Uncle Barry" on celebrating 50 years of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Fifty years ago, 20th Century Fox released the iconic cult classic film, Rocky Horror Picture Show. After being launched on the midnight film circuit, it developed a fan following like no other.

Today, we hear from the one and only Barry Bostwick. Fans of the film know him as the original Brad Majors. He says that after fifty years, the film is still bringing people together.

"I think this is necessary, in a way, to bring us back to some kind of humanity," shared Bostwick speaking on Where We Live. "They always say, Don't dream it, be it, that's what our thing is. That’s our Gospel: don't dream it, be it."

Bostwick will be at the Warner Theater in Torrington on October 30 with the The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour.

Barry Bostwick: Actor and performer

Michayla Savitt: Connecticut Public State Government Reporter

Upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast performances in Connecticut



RKO Army: Friday, Oct. 24, 9:00pm at Westbrook Cinemas, in Westbrook, CT

The Come Again Players: Saturday, Oct. 25, 7:30 pm at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, CT