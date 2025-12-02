Starvation, mass killings and sexual violence: No end in sight for the civil war in Sudan

Like many humanitarian crises, the situation in Sudan is complicated. The nation has a long history of violence, war and genocide. Several militia groups, factions and tribes have contributed to the devastation.

The region is facing mass starvation. Millions of people have been displaced and impacted by famine. Mass killings and sexual violence have become all too common in this region.

Today, we hear what humanitarian aid organizations are doing to provide support to this region.

GUESTS:



Arjan Hehenkamp: Crisis Lead for Sudan with the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization

Crisis Lead for Sudan with the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization Janti Soeripto: President & CEO of Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut

