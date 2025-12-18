© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Amid ongoing gun violence, how are young people handling anxiety?

By Sujata Srinivasan,
Catherine Shen
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
People hold candles during a vigil, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Providence, R.I., for those injured or killed in the Saturday shooting on the campus of Brown University.
Steven Senne
/
AP
People hold candles during a vigil, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Providence, R.I., for those injured or killed in the Saturday shooting on the campus of Brown University.

From a mass shooting in Australia that left 15 people dead, to a shooting at Brown University that killed two students, the world has been rocked by gun violence at the end of 2025.

In the U.S., 125 people die from a gun injury, and more than 200 people are shot and wounded each day, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. In Connecticut, there were at least 339 incidents of gun violence this year.

The outpouring of shock and grief following the shootings was expected and understandable.

But what is it like for young people to live with the constant fear of guns in their environments or the threat of mass shootings?

Guests:

  • Nelba Márquez-Greene: Mother of Ana Grace, killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Community Scholar, Yale School of Public Health. 
  • Renee Beavers: Hospital violence intervention specialist (HVIP), Connecticut Children’s.
  • Stacey Mayer: Director of Advocacy, Policy & Outreach at CT Against Gun Violence.
  • Malini Parikh: Student, Hopkins School, New Haven. President of the CT Against Gun Violence Youth Council.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen