Amid ongoing gun violence, how are young people handling anxiety?

From a mass shooting in Australia that left 15 people dead, to a shooting at Brown University that killed two students, the world has been rocked by gun violence at the end of 2025.

In the U.S., 125 people die from a gun injury, and more than 200 people are shot and wounded each day, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. In Connecticut, there were at least 339 incidents of gun violence this year.

The outpouring of shock and grief following the shootings was expected and understandable.

But what is it like for young people to live with the constant fear of guns in their environments or the threat of mass shootings?

Guests:



Nelba Márquez-Greene : Mother of Ana Grace, killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Community Scholar, Yale School of Public Health.

: Mother of Ana Grace, killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Community Scholar, Yale School of Public Health. Renee Beavers : Hospital violence intervention specialist (HVIP), Connecticut Children’s.

: Hospital violence intervention specialist (HVIP), Connecticut Children’s. Stacey Mayer : Director of Advocacy, Policy & Outreach at CT Against Gun Violence.

: Director of Advocacy, Policy & Outreach at CT Against Gun Violence. Malini Parikh: Student, Hopkins School, New Haven. President of the CT Against Gun Violence Youth Council.

